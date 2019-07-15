Clear

Albert Lea Library celebrates moon landing

Monday to commemorate the moment the Albert Lea Public Library hosted a Lunar celebration.

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Saturday marks the 50th anniversary since man first landed on the moon.

Monday to commemorate the moment the Albert Lea Public Library hosted a Lunar celebration. There were educational videos, trivia, and games for families. Wayne Priddy remembers where he was exactly on July 20th, 1969. He was in the Navy station in San Diego. He says he watched the moon landing on his buddy's small black and white television.

"Everybody was really proud with the fact that we were the first ones to go to the moon,” Priddy said. “At the time it seemed almost hard to believe that we were able to go to the moon and land on the moon and be able to watch it in real-time on tv.”

Apollo 11 was the first of seven manned lunar missions between 1969 and 1972.

