Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition closes on the purchase of the former Herberger's building

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - On Friday, Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition closed on the purchase of the former Herberg's site in the Northbridge Mall. It will become the new MercyOne clinic.

This process began years ago, when Mayo Clinic Health System announced some services were moving from the Albert Lea campus to the Austin campus. Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition's first approach was to attempt to convince Mayo to change its plan. It then began working to bring a different healthcare option to Albert Lea and the surrounding communities.

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition owns the building, and MercyOne will lease it. President of the coalition Brad Arends says this will make sure the coalition has a say in the services and costs provided at the clinic.

"We effectively lost control of our healthcare here in Albert Lea and as a result we had no say in terms of what services were going to be provided here in town and at what cost. The only way that we could get that back, was to have some sort of power," he explains.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with the hopes of opening the clinic in the fall.

Mayo Clinic Health System gave KIMT the following statement in response to ALHC's announcement:

Patients choose to come to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea because they value our compassionate staff and that we provide the highest quality of care. Primary and specialty care, Express Care options both off campus and online, cancer care, outpatient surgeries, 24/7 emergency department, behavioral health, social work and hospice, and pregnancy care before and after delivery are just a few examples of the services that we continue to provide those living in Albert Lea and from surrounding communities.

It’s not only our people and standard of care Mayo Clinic Health System provides that matters, but also what happens outside our building within our communities we serve that’s important to us as well.

Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to strive to make our neighborhoods and communities stronger and healthier working together with longtime community partners, local organizations, schools and other valued resources to address issues such as mental well-being, chronic disease prevention, obesity and opioid addiction facing our communities today.

We sincerely thank our wonderful staff and community for helping make Albert Lea a healthy community and welcome any and all who join us in that goal.