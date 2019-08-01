Albert Lea HRA names new executive director

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority known as the HRA has a new executive director.

Jeanne Leick was selected. Before this, she worked for 10 years at a public housing facility in Nebraska. She says Albert Lea already feels like home and she can't wait to address items like affordable housing.

“I would focus on collaboration with other agencies, possibly with the developers in the community to build affordable housing and possibly a crown project, owner-occupied rehab projects,” Leick said.

Leick will know next week her start date.