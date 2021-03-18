Albert Lea-Freeborn Chamber wants to see a 'Community of Immunity'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is unveiling a marketing campaign urging people to get the COVID vaccine when they are eligible.

The Chamber says it has been working on the campaign with Freeborn County Public Health, Mayo Health Systems, and several others to create the “Get It” took kit with digital images for social media post, images for print, and four short video clips that you can download and use. Material is currently available in English, Spanish and Somali with Karen and Kayah/Karenni coming soon.

The Chamber says it is asking members of the public to print out flyers, post on social media, and share this information with any individuals and groups who could use it.