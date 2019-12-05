Clear
Albert Lea Fire and Rescue does 10 year challenge with a twist

The Albert Lea Fire and Rescue is getting in on the 10 year challenge but with a unique twist.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- It is a movement sweeping the social media the ten-year challenge. People posting pictures of themselves a decade ago and pairing them with a more recent image. The Albert Lea Fire and Rescue is getting in on the action but with a unique twist. So rather than depicting an individual image the social media post shows how the department has evolved over the years. The size of the staff hasn't changed but their responsibilities have doubled. Captain Bart Berven is the man behind the post. He got the idea from his daughters.

"Where it's evolved is some of our maintenance responsibilities have gone away,” Berven said. “Now we have spent so much more time on emergency response, we still spend as much time on training if not more, and we do a lot of tracking."

He credits teamwork for their ability to handle the extra duties.

“We have good people and that's what makes the difference,” Berven said. “We have passionate people that want to be here and want to do the right thing. Their here because they care about helping the community.”

He adds the fire department likes to use social media as a way to engage with the public. Some of the other things that they do are trivia Tuesday and firefighter Friday.

Article Comments

