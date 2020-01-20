Albert Lea Fire Rescue engages public with Reassurance Program

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Fire departments nowadays are much more than fighting fires and tending to emergencies.

In some communities, they can also be people's caregivers and friends. For example, the Albert Lea Fire Rescue is taking their skills to the next level with engagement activities like the Reassurance Program.

87-year-old Marjorie Beiser has been living on her own for the last 15 years. Her mind is pretty sharp but she says she's legally blind. Like most people her age she likes living on her own but her family worries about her

She says they're reassured though because every day she has friends at the Albert Lea Fire Rescue check in with her.

"I think my daughter likes it she lives up in the cities and it's a safety thing for her," Beiser said.

Beiser is one of 30 that are signed up for the Reassurance Program. Chris Harveaux explains how the program got its roots.

"It came out because one of the firefighters back in the late 60s was at church and he had noticed that one of the parishioners hadn't been to church for a couple of weekends,” Harveaux said. “He decided to go and check up on the person and found out that they were deceased."

The way it works is the individual who is signed up call the Albert Lea Fire Rescue department during a designed time to check-in.

"We've had some people on the program that when they call in they tell us stories or sing songs or different things,” Harveaux said.

If Harveaux doesn't hear from them then this happens.

“Sooner or later someone from the fire department called me at noon or so,” Harveaux said.

The program is open to anyone who needs it and there's no age limit. Even though it's more work for the department Harveaux says they don't mind because its another way they're engaging with and protecting their community

“I like it because I feel like they are out in the community,” Harveaux said. “It just tells me that somebody is there."

If you would like more information you can call this number (507) 377-4346