Albert Lea fire lieutenant retires after two decades of service

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Wrapping up a two-decade career, one local firefighter is putting out flames to what's been the adventure of a lifetime.

Lieutenant Mark Light is sharing with us the good, bad and difficult parts of the job, and his advice to future men and women in the fire service.

“Attention: Members of the AL Fire Rescue. This is not an emergency. AL Fire Rescue would like to announce the retirement of Fire Lieutenant Mark Light after 23 1/2 years of service,” blared the dispatch All Call message over radios throughout Freeborn County, Minnesota.

It was a different time when a much younger and arguably less gray Mark Light joined the Albert Lea Fire Department. Amid growth and change in himself and the job, he says there's one thing that's remained constant.

“This might sound strange, but going into burning buildings. I still enjoy that, I've always liked that and I always will,” Light explained.

Throughout the years, Light's put out a lot of fires and responded to a lot of calls. But with the sense of accomplishment of a job well done, also comes the other part.

“Difficult. Ugly…there's stuff I will never unsee, and I've got a whole group of guys over here who will tell you the same thing,” explained Light.

In 2017 more firefighters committed suicide than those who died in the line of duty.

That's according to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance or the F.B.H.A.

Light says it's only been recently...meaning nearly the end of his career...he's sought help for this.

The bright side...he's not alone.

There's a big push right now for first-responders to make their mental health a priority.

And the support goes beyond state lines and each department.

“There's a big brotherhood/sisterhood in the fire service,” says Albert Lea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske. He continues, “It doesn't matter where you come from or where you've been, you've met them all before you've even met them.”

Denny Glassel's worked with Light for years. The two men have become great friends through their love for mechanical work.

Glassel says, “Mark is my right-hand man. The old engine that we have, him and I, we drug it out of the historical society...got it running...it hadn't been running since 1970. So that was the 1918 fire truck."

The community is also taking notice of Light and his dedicated service.

Comment after comment flooded in when the city announced his retirement.

Light says, "It’s been fun. It’s been a great ride. No regrets.”

And the message heard throughout the county for Light’s All Call: “We thank you for your dedication of service to the citizens of Albert Lea and Freeborn County. We wish you well and hope you have a happy retirement.”

KIMT joins others in wishing Lieutenant Light a wonderful retirement and we thank him for his years of dedicated service. We asked him what his plans for retirement are.

He explains he’s excited to dedicate more of his time to charitable recreational tractor rides, like the one put on in Freeborn County each summer known as the “Shinefest Tractor Ride”.

Light says he’s passionate about history and he restored a vintage Oliver tractor he takes on these rides offered to the community.