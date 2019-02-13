Albert Lea EMS receives lifesaving award

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Members of the Albert Lea Fire Department, Albert Lea Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance Service, and dispatch received a lifesaving award for the work they did on two medical calls at Monday night's City Council meeting. On Oct. 25 and Dec. 3, the men and women involved in the calls took measures that had positive results; their patients lived.

The Albert Lea Fire Department credits the success to collaboration and teamwork. "Gold cross, law enforcement, fire fighters, you take one link out of the chain and might have had a different result," says Lieutenant Kurt Wallace.

These people were acknowledged for the October 25 medical call: Kurt Wallace, Jordan DeVries, Dave Moen, Josh Hall, Cheyenne Lundak, Sara Terhune, Sarah Berwald, Amy Wollenburg, Jenni Golbuff, Jeff Neve, and Tim Winkels.

These people were acknowledged for the December 3 medical call: Natasha Grove, Lisa Rippentrop, Sara Terhune, Laura Beckman, Jeff Neve, Tim Winkels, Adam Conn, Chris Harveaux, Chris Bergerson, Andrew Munson, Brian Neve, Bart Berven, and Matt Levorson.