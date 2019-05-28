Community Weigh In On Blazing Star Landing Project

Tuesday afternoon community leaders and stakeholders met at Albert Lea City Hall to talk about the Blazing Star Landing and Community Center project. This project will serve as an extension of the downtown area while enhancing the lakefront through developments. Albert Lea City Manager Chad Adams says the construction will result in economic growth.

"In terms of economic development. In terms of quality of life. In terms of revitalization that space in between our two lakes we will certainly be a destination not only for our community but for several others in the region," said Adams.

Albert Lea resident Larry Hopkey has mixed feelings.

"I don't think we need to have our taxes raised for that type of thing. I think the money can be spent better," said Hopkey.

The project is still in its preliminary stages and the details are still up in the air. The project is on Tuesday City Council agenda.