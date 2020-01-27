Albert Lea City Council looking over pay equity plan

ALBERT LEA, Minn-Monday the Albert Lea City Council will be looking at a resolution authorizing a pay equity plan submission to the state. Every three years, all government agencies must submit a pay equity report to the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.

Daphney Maras has worked for the City of Albert Lea for 22 years. She began as a part-timer in finance while raising her family. Eventually, she moved up to the role of City Clerk... a position she's held for the last two years.

"It's been a long career," Maras said.

While Maras has had a long, successful career, for some women it has been more difficult. There are laws in place, though, to ensure fairness. Monday the Albert Lea City Council will once again consider a pay equity plan. City Manager David Todd says the plan will be in line with standards set by the state. Minnesota State law requires all public jurisdictions to eliminate any gender-based wage inequities in compensation and submit reports to the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget every three years.

"Basically what that entails we have two classifications of employees male and female and we report the pay structure that we have here to ensure that if there is a disparity between male and female pay that it's within a range acceptable to the state," Todd said.

Maras says Albert Lea has long been focused on pay equity and ending discrimination against women.

"I can't say enough of how good it has been,” Maras said. “How fair it has been. I feel like our Human Resources Department has stayed on top of what is changing in the world and keeping employees whether it be men or women."

The City of Albert Lea is required to submit it's pay equity implementation report by this Friday.