Albert Lea Citizen Group Fights For Marina Safety

Earlier this week the BridgePort Marina Committee went before the Albert Lea City Council to get permission to start fundraising for a dock structure.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 9:44 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn- It's an effort to make the lakes in Albert Lea safer. Earlier this week the BridgePort Marina Committee went before the Albert Lea City Council to get permission to start fundraising for a dock structure.

Neil and Mary Jo Volkman live across the bay from where the marina would sit. They say they are already on board.

"My friends and I were talking about it over 50 years ago it would be great to have docks all over the lake," Neil Volkman said.

The project consists of purchasing and installing a dock system to provide safe viewing, fishing and temporary watercraft parking along Bridge Avenue. Bill Howe is the Committee Chair for the BridgePort Marina Committee. He says this project will add to a growing Albert Lea.

"Albert Lea is all about there resources and their lakes and their paths and bike trails so it is just another amenity to make things enjoyable here," Howe said.

Howe says safety is the primary factor behind the marina.

"Currently we see people pull up with their watercraft and you will see there's a rocky shoreline it is very unsafe people have to throw their items onto the shoreline, " Howe said.

“It would be really tough going down that rock wall over there, Neil Volkman said. “I mean with that lose rock that they use around the lake it's really hard to climb up and down,"

For the most part, the BridgePort Marina Committee has gotten positive feedback but there are some concerns.

"There are some concerns about maybe traffic in the area but having more traffic in Albert Lea is a good thing," Howe said.

Mr. Volkman doesn’t think traffic would be a big problem.

“I think there is a ton of traffic and I don't think it would matter a whole lot more,” Neil Volkman said. “ The biggest concern over there for the pedestrians to get across the road.”

Howe says all aspects of traffic is being considered with this project.

