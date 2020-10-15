Albert Lea Area Schools put referendum on November ballot: 'Our students need it'

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Voters in Albert Lea will be facing a ballot question this November, asking them to increase the school district's existing operating levy.

This is the first time since 2007 the district is asking for additional funding. The increased revenue of $500,000 will help with technology costs. That's for devices, software licenses, network, firewalls, and staff that help with devices.

The pandemic has not only shown how needed technology is, but also has but a strain on the resource.

"These devices are our future, and our kids by utilizing them are being better prepared for the world after school," Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk said. "So they're going to be part of, pandemic or not, our education system moving forward."

As far as what this means for taxpayers, a $100,000 home which is the average in the Albert Lea community would see a property tax increase of $3 a month, or $36 a year.

The district wants its rural communities to know agriculture land will not be taxed. Rural residents will just be taxed for their house and garage on one acre.

"Our students need it, and what we're doing is asking for this referendum to meet the needs of our students and I think the community can understand that," Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk said.

To learn more about the referendum, click here.