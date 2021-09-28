Clear
Albert Lea Area Schools Online Academy sees success throughout pandemic

Albert Lea area schools started planning for its online learning system last spring before it was approved in June. Classes began in August.

Administrators say they found a need for online learning for various reasons.
Some students discovered during the pandemic that they learn better remotely.
For some families, it's a better choice because of medical complications and COVID-19 concerns.
And with case numbers going up in the community, returning in person is a concern for some families.
Associate Principal of the Online Academy, John Double says the platform has received positive feedback from parents and students, but it comes with a learning curve as with any new platform.
“We are looking forward to what those challenges will bring us moving forward, and knowing that we'll be much more prepared as we move forward through this year and for this second semester,” he explains.
He wants students to get a quality education whether they choose to learn online or in person.
Double adds, “Knowing that this setting is set up primarily for those that prefer learning in a virtual environment, that can advocate for themselves when things aren't going well, and that are self-motivated to really move their way through the curriculum.”
The online academy accepts students grades 4 through 12.
For an online enrollment form, you can visit here. 

