Albert Lea Aquatic Center will not open for the summer

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Right now at the Albert Lea Aquatic Center, it's abnormally quiet.

With the exception of puddles resulting from recent rainfall, there is no water in both pools; in addition, the concession stand windows remain shut, the lights are off and the doors are locked.

That scene will serve as a reminder through the season, as the Albert Lea City Councilors voted unanimously to keep the pool closed for the remainder of the summer during their meeting Tuesday night, with neeing to comply with safety requirements and the expenses associated with it, operating costs and a revenue shortfall from a shortened season cited as the reasons behind the decision.

"At one of our last sessions, we said that we might have to decide what we're going to do with the pool if it stays open or it closes, because a lot of the communities have closed theirs."

Fifth Ward Councilor Robert Rasmussen used the pool growing up. While he wanted to keep the pool open, one factor he was concerned about is the locker room/shower areas.

"If you have a busy day with a lot of people in there, that's my biggest concern is that COVID could spread more readily through the facility."

Rasmussen estimates that the pool being closed would save the city between $100,000-$120,000 in operating costs.

Also mentioned during the meeting was the splash pad near Fountain Lake. While it remains closed for now and no action has been taken as of yet, Second Ward Councilor Larry Baker says there is a possibility that it could open later in the season, depending on guidance from Governor Walz. In addition, there was no decision made regarding the city beach.