Albert Lea 1 of 7 schools from Minnesota to have 5 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea High Senior High School is one of seven schools statewide to report five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff or students.

In data released by the Minnesota Department Health, the state says it will update the information every Thursday.

Albert Lea High School was the only school listed from the viewing area, although three of the seven were reported just to the west in Martin County.

The school has been aggressive in monitoring COVID as a temperature scanner gives them the green light to head to class. You can read more on that here.

You can find more state data here.