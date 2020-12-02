Albert Lea shooting suspect told authorities he was sorry for shootings

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The man accused of opening fire and shooting three people over the weekend allegedly told investigators he was sorry for his actions.

Devin Weiland, 21, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault in connection to Sunday’s shootings and standoff at the Shady Oaks apartment complex.

In an interview with authorities, Weiland told them he was "sorry and wanted the agents to convey that to the multiple shooting victims."

The three victims, including one police officer, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Weiland fired between 75-90 rounds during the nearly nine-hour standoff.

His next court appearance is Dec. 10. He is being held on $1M bond.

Minnesota Gov. Walz thanks those who responded.

Suspect hospitalized at Mayo Clinic.

Human remains found during evacuations.

One victim was driving by complex when he was shot.