Alabama man finishing 1,000 mile walk to Minneapolis' Floyd memorial

Started walking on June 2 after seeing video of Floyd's death.

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 10:21 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Alabama man plans to complete a 1,000-mile protest walk at the site where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

Terry Willis, who is from Huntsville, Alabama, started walking towards Minneapolis on June 2 after seeing a video of Floyd’s death. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Four since-fired officers have been charged in the case.

Willis said he is completing the walk to honor Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, whose names have become rallying cries against police violence and racial injustice.

