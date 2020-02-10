Airport Commission discusses solar panel plan

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Municipal Airport is looking toward the sky, when it comes to its energy needs. The airport is working on plans to use solar panels to power the airport terminal.

It’s part of a city wide initiative to use solar power in several locations, like the Multipurpose Arena and the water treatment facility.

According to the city, using solar power at the airport will save nearly $700,000 over a 25-year period.

Still, there are a few hurdles to installing the panels at the airport.

“Glare going off the panels was one concern we had going forward that we'll have to evaluate. The big thing, solar panels on an airport are considered non-aeronautical use and non-aeronautical activity on an airport is highly regulated by the FAA,” said David Sims, Manager of the Mason City Municipal Airport.

There's no word yet on when those solar panels will be installed. The airport commission still has some details to work out before the project begins.