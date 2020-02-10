Clear

Airport Commission discusses solar panel plan

On Monday afternoon, the Mason City Municipal Airport Commission discussed how they will handle the city's plan to install city panels and make sure it doesn't interfere with FAA regulations.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 8:57 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Municipal Airport is looking toward the sky, when it comes to its energy needs.  The airport is working on plans to use solar panels to power the airport terminal.

It’s part of a city wide initiative to use solar power in several locations, like the Multipurpose Arena and the water treatment facility.

According to the city, using solar power at the airport will save nearly $700,000 over a 25-year period.

Still, there are a few hurdles to installing the panels at the airport.

“Glare going off the panels was one concern we had going forward that we'll have to evaluate. The big thing, solar panels on an airport are considered non-aeronautical use and non-aeronautical activity on an airport is highly regulated by the FAA,” said David Sims, Manager of the Mason City Municipal Airport.

There's no word yet on when those solar panels will be installed.  The airport commission still has some details to work out before the project begins.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Sunny start to the week, colder later
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

Image

Marijuana Breathalyzer - coming to police near you?

Image

Clearing snow out of Downtown Rochester

Image

Cascade Lake Park Improvements

Image

Where Does All the Snow Go?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/10

Image

Week of Action

Image

Sean Weather 2/10

Image

Sunday snowfall impacts travel

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Weather Forecast 2/9

Community Events