AirPower Squadron tour takes flight in Rochester

Rochester, Minn. - The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower Squadron flew into action today in Rochester as part of their national World War II history tour.

The CAF AirPower Squadron will be in Rochester until Sunday and will provide tours and flight rides to the public. The tour is the largest flying museum in the world.

Created in the 1970s, the AirPower Squadron brings the sights, sounds, and smells of World War II aviation to all ages.

The Rochester tour includes the two rarest World War II bombers in the world: the B-29, also known as FIFI, and the B-24, known as Diamond Lil.

B-29 served in the World War II Pacific theater in the 1940s and the Korean War in the 1950s. The aircraft was a staple of the U.S. Air Force until the late 50s. B-29 was acquired by the CAF in early 1970 when it was found to be used as a missile target. The plane returned to the sky in 2010.

To those who fly the aircraft, this national tour means a little something more personal.

"I actually had a dad that was a B-17 pilot during World War II and he's always been my hero," said Rochester Tour Leader Cheryl Hilvert. "I never found anything that I could really honor his service in the way that I can do here."

Hilvert has been volunteering with the CAF for eight years and is a flying crew member of the aircraft.

For Marion Roster, the World War II planes looked all too familiar.

"After I graduated I applied a couple of times and I got a job...as a Riveter," said former World War II Riveter Marion Roster.

Roster traveled from Minneapolis for the national tour.

"They look different," said Roster.

The AirPower Squadron will be at the Rochester International Airport until Sunday before they depart for Sioux Falls.