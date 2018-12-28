Air vents and ducts cleaned for those in need

MASON CITY, Iowa - While Christmas has come and gone, it's still the season of giving, and one company is finding a unique way to give back to some North Iowa residents.

Midwest Duct Works recently held a contest in which they would do a complete air duct and vent cleaning for free for those in need. Over 120 people entered, and when owner Toby Welsh and his crew tried to narrow it down to one family, the stories submitted were too great to say no to, so they're doing three houses in Mason City, Plymouth and Charles City, as well as an additional house in Garner for a woman who recently had a kidney transplant and a 5th grade son who has cancer.

Megan Ryan's mom Sue nominated her daughter when she heard about the contest. She shared her daughter's story: a hard working single mom who recently purchased a house, working a full-time job while also trying to support not just herself, but also her two kids, her brother and her mom, as well as dealing with a mortgage increase. In addition, Megan and her daughter have allergies, dust in particular putting Megan in fits, and they need to frequently dust the house.

Megan knew that her vents needed cleaning, but it doesn't come cheap.

"The owners before had pets, so that was something I had to figure out how to afford. And I'm like, 'it's going to have to wait.' Now that he's here, they showed me just one picture, I'm like, "Ugh....we're breathing that in! That's gross!"

Megan was overwhelmed with joy when she learned that she won a cleaning, and with it, she hopes that their health, as well as everyone else's, can improve.

"It will hopefully definitely will help. I never really thought about that before. We have her use Flonase every night and maybe we'll be able to stop doing that."

Welsh says that because of this year's overwhelming response, he and his crew are looking at doing this act of kindness again next holiday season.