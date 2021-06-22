Air travel is in high demand as airports continue looking for more employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. - American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

While officials at Rochester International Airport aren't at liberty to say if or what flights are canceled because that's up to American Airlines, they can say that a labor shortage is a major reason for those cancellations.

Tiana O'Connor with RST said all three of the airlines are hiring. All of the capacity restrictions on flights have been lifted, so that means airplanes are full again. O'Connor explained that's why airports need all the help they can get. "In anticipating continued passenger growth, all of the companies here at the airport - airlines included, TSA included - are all hiring," she said. "So there are positions available right now and for the vast majority of those positions, you don't need any previous experience. It's mostly on-the-job training that's offered."

TSA checkpoint numbers continue to grow nationwide, averaging nearly two million travelers per day. O'Connor said RST is on track to reach its average number of travelers from before the pandemic. "We have been seeing growth with our passengers each week so far this month," she explained. "So we're right now seeing about 60% of our travelers as we would have in pre-pandemic levels. So those numbers have continued to grow." O'Connor said nationwide, there's about a 25 to 30% decrease in air travelers now compared to this time in 2019.

The Denver hub recently opened for direct flights out of RST. O'Connor said those flights are about 78 to 80% full, which is one of the best performing routes at RST right now. The airport is adding two more routes next February. Those are direct flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers.