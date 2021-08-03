Air travel is flying high in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – It took just seven months for the Mason City Municipal Airport to see more travelers in 2021 than in all of 2020.

The airport says more passengers boarded flights in July than any month since March 2011 and travel out of Mason City is up 33% compared to July 2019 and up 250% compared to July 2020.

The Mason City Municipal Airport says it gives much of the credit for the increase to its new United Express airline service, operated by SkyWest Airlines. It began offering flights between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on March 1 and now provides 12 weekly round-trip flights using 50 seat Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets.