Air quality warning for Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa – A warning is being issued about air quality for Super Bowl Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says regional snow melt and sublimate are expected to create fog and strengthen what is called the boundary layer inversion, leading to elevated levels of fine particulate matter in the air.

It is being recommended Iowans with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children limit prolonged outdoor exertion on Sunday.

To keep track of evolving air quality conditions, click here.