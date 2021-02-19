Air quality alert issued for southeastern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An air quality alert has been issued for east-central and southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the alert is in effect from 6 pm Friday until noon Sunday and includes Rochester, Albert Lea, Winona, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities metro area, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

MPCA says light winds and poor atmospheric mixing will produce an increased level of fine particles beginning Friday evening, through the overnight, and into Saturday. Southerly winds on Saturday are expected to transport more fine particles into Minnesota through Sunday morning.

Those more likely to be affected by poor air quality include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

People who have heart disease or high blood pressure.

Children and older adults.

People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

MPCA says people in the alert area are being asked to:

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.

Reduce vehicle trips.

Postpone use of gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment on air alert days. Use battery or manual equipment instead.

Avoid backyard fires.