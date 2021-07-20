Air quality alert issued for most of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An air quality alert has been issued for northern, central, and southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the alert is expected to last until Thursday and affected areas included Rochester and Mankato.

MPCA says heavy smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border has moved into northern Minnesota early Tuesday and is expected to move into central and southeast Minnesota by later in the day. Fine particle levels in the air should begin to improve across the state beginning Wednesday evening as winds will begin to move the smoke out of the state and by Thursday morning, air quality should be improved below alert levels statewide

Those most likely to be affected by poor air quality are:

- People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

- People who have heart disease or high blood pressure.

- Children and older adults.

- People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

MPCA says people should limit or postpone physical activity during this air quality alert, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires, and if you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.