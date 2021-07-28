Air quality alert issued for almost all of MInnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An air quality alert has been issued for nearly all of Minnesota from 10 pm Wednesday until 3 pm Friday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the alert includes Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, and virtually the whole state except the North Short.

MPCA says northerly winds behind a cold front will bring smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into Minnesota. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive Wednesday night near the Canadian border and mid-morning on Thursday in central and southern Minnesota. Smoke will remain over the area into Friday and fine particle levels in the air are expected to be at a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. MPCA says fine particle levels will begin to improve Friday morning as southerly winds start moving the smoke out of the state

Those most at risk from poor air quality include:

- People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

- People who have heart disease or high blood pressure.

- Children and older adults.

- People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

- People who don’t have air conditioning to reduce indoor air pollution.

MPCA says air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue.