Air medical transports flying COVID-19 patients to hospitals

MASON CITY, Iowa - While hospitals and clinics on the ground have been busy handling the pandemic, health care heroes in the skies are also dealing with COVID-19.

MercyOne North Iowa's Air Med 3 has not had their volume of flights increase, but their work load has shifted to more transport of COVID-19 patients.

Bryan Williams, who is the program manager, says they are still averaging about one flight a day, shuttling patients to hospitals, in some cases as far away as the University of Minnesota.

Flying coronavirus patients does involve some extra steps. Pilots must wear PPE and the helicopter does get a thorough sanitizing after the flight is finished.

Even when they're not in the air, Williams says they are also pitching in on the ground as well.

"The crew, they go where they need to go. We had some of our crew going back in and helping in the hospital on some of the floors. It's one of those things that when you're in the medical field, you do what you need to do," said Williams.

A spokesperson for Mayo Clinic says they have seen an overall increase in the number of critical care flights.