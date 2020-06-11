Air Insanity set to reopen on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many businesses could open their doors on Wednesday, not all of them did.

Air Insanity Trampoline Park in Rochester will keep the doors closed until Friday. Owners tell KIMT business is heavier on weekends, and the extended wait allows for them to make sure they will be ready to safely welcome guests.

Krista Pulham says once they reopen to the public on Friday, there will be signage posted throughout the building and extra sanitation steps to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve amped up some things just to clean regularly throughout the day. Instead of our normal evening cleanings, we will b cleaning regularly while customers are still in here,” Pulham said. “We also have equipment like fogging machines and things like that to help reach hard to reach areas that we will be doing nightly as well.”

This means certain attractions may be temporarily off-limits.

“Be mindful that some attractions may be closed just because we will be doing a rotational cleaning. We will be closing one attraction down every 30 minutes is what we’re expecting depending on the number of people.”

Air Insanity will open on June 12 at 2 PM.