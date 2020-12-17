Air Insanity Reopening Soon

ROCHESTER, Minn-Just like other businesses in the area, Air Insanity has lost revenue, staff, customers, due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19. After over a 30 day pause, it is reopening again. But for owners Katrina and Scott Pulham, the restrictions haven't just impacted them financially. It's also been a personal blow for them.

"It's the hardest thing because as a business owner, you care so deeply about the people in this community and since the beginning, we've been under fire," explained owner Katrina Pulham. " We get attack left and right, get told we only care about profits over lives, and it's really hard."

Pulham has family members working at Mayo Clinic putting their lives on the line to fight the virus but feel shes business owners can't survive staying closed any longer or with limitations.

Air Insanity had to close for the first time back in March. It was able to reopen again but only temporarily before being forced to close a second time in November.

"We don't have carry out. We don't have any other options for revenue," said Pulham. "We don't have anything but still have all the same bills to pay."

Thanks to Governor Walz recently allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen, people will be able to jump at Air Insanity again. When they reopen for a second time, it will be different. The fitness center and trampoline park isn't having any birthday parties and will only be open for open jump. People five and older will also be required to wear a face mask when they jump. Reservations are also going to be required.

As excited as the Pulham's are to reopen again, they are concerned about staffing.

"We generally have between 40 and 50 members," said Pulham. "Right now, I know of four for sure. That's one of our biggest challenges and one of the things we need to figure out before we open."

Air Insanity is planning on reopening December 26.