Air Choice One reaches Mason City Airport passenger milestone

MASON CITY, Iowa - A major milestone is met for an airline flying in and out of the Mason City Municipal Airport.

Last year, Air Choice One, who has been operating an Essential Air Service contract at the airport since 2014, reached over 8,000 passenger boardings, marking 2019 the second consecutive year to do. Thanks to reaching that threshold, the airport will receive additional Federal dollars for infrastructure improvements.

Mary Hinderaker of Scarville uses the airport when she takes to the skies.

"It's convenient. You can park your car for free, they don't charge you. It's close to home, I don't have a two hour drive plus a two hour wait, because they want you to show up about two hours before your flight takes off. And here, they don't expect that."

She prefers the service the low cost airline provides over larger operators for a number of reasons, such as having a more personable flying experience.

"They welcome you personally on board, make sure you're all seated in. They're very nice, they say thank you for flying with them. Each passenger they say that to."

Air Choice Ones provides flights to locations such as the Southeast Iowa community of Burlington, as well as Minneapolis, Chicago and St. Louis.