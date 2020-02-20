Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

Air Choice One reaches Mason City Airport passenger milestone

The airline reached over 8,000 passenger boardings at the airport last year; because of this, the airport will receive additional Federal funding for infrastructure improvements

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 1:12 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A major milestone is met for an airline flying in and out of the Mason City Municipal Airport.

Last year, Air Choice One, who has been operating an Essential Air Service contract at the airport since 2014, reached over 8,000 passenger boardings, marking 2019 the second consecutive year to do. Thanks to reaching that threshold, the airport will receive additional Federal dollars for infrastructure improvements.

Mary Hinderaker of Scarville uses the airport when she takes to the skies.

"It's convenient. You can park your car for free, they don't charge you. It's close to home, I don't have a two hour drive plus a two hour wait, because they want you to show up about two hours before your flight takes off. And here, they don't expect that."

She prefers the service the low cost airline provides over larger operators for a number of reasons, such as having a more personable flying experience.

"They welcome you personally on board, make sure you're all seated in. They're very nice, they say thank you for flying with them. Each passenger they say that to."

Air Choice Ones provides flights to locations such as the Southeast Iowa community of Burlington, as well as Minneapolis, Chicago and St. Louis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -23°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -23°
Rochester
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -25°
The winter chills is back...for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/19

Image

Council discusses Civic Theatre financial woes

Image

Growing hops in Iowa

Image

"Right to be Forgotten" bill

Image

Right to be Forgotten Bill

Image

Rochester International Airport Runway repairs

Image

Air Choice One Milestone

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at St. Francis of Assiss in Rochester

Community Events