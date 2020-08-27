Air Choice One hoping to continue serving Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - It looks like Air Choice One wants to keep operating out of Mason City Municipal Airport in the future.

The air carrier is looking to renew its Essential Air Service contract through the Department of Transportation.

The Essential Air Service program subsidizes airlines who operate out of smaller communities.

Seannon Nichols with Air Choice One says the airline has had a great partnership with Mason City Municipal Airport.

"We love serving the Mason City area. We've served it for the last six years. Over 82,000 passengers, so we're really proud of that. We look forward to serving them for the forseable future," said Nichols.

The airline's contract with the Department of Transportation will end in February, which is why they are working on renewing.