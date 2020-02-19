Clear

Air Choice One hits passenger milestone in Mason City

Opens the door to more federal funding for the airport.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 1:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Air Choice One says it has reached a major milestone.

The airline says it boarded over 8,000 passengers at the Mason City Municipal Airport in 2019.

“We are proud of our accomplishments and that we have been able to grove the passenger ridership out of the Mason City Municipal Airport since we started service in 2017,” says Air Choice One President and CEO Shane Storz, “and we have enjoyed our partnership with the Mason City Municipal Airport and will continue to work hard for the community by providing the best air service possible.”

The Missouri-based airline started flying out of Mason City in November 2014 and currently takes passengers to Burlington, Chicago, and the Twin Cities.

“Air Choice One has worked hard to build and maintain a good air service for Mason City,” says Airport Manager David Sims. “Today we are happy to announce we have surpassed 8,000 annual passenger enplanements for the second year in a row. By passing this threshold in passenger traffic, the Mason City Municipal Airport will receive additional federal funding for vital infrastructure improvements on the airport. We look forward to working with Air Choice One to increase passenger traffic from Mason City and are excited to see what the future holds.”

Community Events