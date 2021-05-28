Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack touts American Families Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Supporting families, children, and teachers in rural areas is the aim of the American Families Plan.

Two-time agriculture secretary and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack says the Biden administration aims to grow the middle-class and expand benefits to all Americans.

The plan looks to lower taxes, increase educational opportunities, and lower health care costs.

Vilsack says for Minnesotans and Iowans who struggle with access to childcare a tax credit included in the plan and the additional government support should be easier for childcare facilities to stay open; in turn that may relieve concerns, parents might have when returning to work.

The plan also looks to offer free universal pre-school to all three and four-year-olds while also providing free two-year community college.

He explained, "It's a value of Iowans to be educated and well educated. Early childhood everyone understands that's an important investment. We have a strong community college system this will basically create greater strength in that system and provide opportunities for people to get the training, and the experience and the knowledge they need to be successful."

According to the White House, the plan would cut the rural poverty rate by more than 21% and the rural child poverty rate by 50%.

