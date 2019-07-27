Agreement reached for access road in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - An important development in a planned industrial project was made this week.

This week, Mason City city council approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation's RISE - or Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy - program to construct an access road on 43rd Street Southwest. The money, along with the city's contribution (both sides will pay half), will be used to extend part of South Monroe Avenue for the planned Bushel Boy facility development, and for future development.

Construction is expected to start later this year.