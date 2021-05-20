Agent says Rivera confessed to killing Mollie Tibbetts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An investigator says the man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led police to her body and said that he killed her but couldn’t remember how.

Officer Pamela Romero testified Thursday at the first-degree murder trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the fatal stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts. Romero said that Bahena Rivera told her that he thought Tibbetts was attractive, approached her while she ran and then fought with her after she threatened to call police.



Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Romero said Bahena Rivera recalled leaving her bloody body in a cornfield, but that he blacked out and couldn't remember how he killed her.