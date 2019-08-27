Clear
BREAKING NEWS $175K worth of drugs found in Olmsted County meth bust Full Story

Agency moves to curb chronic wasting among Minnesota's deer

Minnesota wildlife officials are taking steps to curb a fatal brain disease among the state's wild deer.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:54 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota wildlife officials are taking steps to curb a fatal brain disease among the state's wild deer.

The Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday announced 2019 deer season regulations aimed at limiting the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The agency plans to expand hunting opportunities and bag limits in areas where the disease has been found in wild deer. Officials say harvesting more deer will result in fewer deer in lower densities, reducing chances of the disease being spread.

Another step involves a ban on deer feeding in 18 counties in southeastern and north-central Minnesota and a continued feeding ban in six central counties.

The DNR also is limiting movement of deer carcasses.

The disease causes brain lesions in deer, elk and moose. There is no evidence that chronic wasting infects people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking the return of sunny skies and strong winds from the west
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School bus safety

Image

Pet store to close due to staffing issues

StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage picked second in first poll of the year

Image

8/26 Evening Forecast

Image

Delivery man's car stolen

Image

2020 recommended Rochester budget ready for review

Image

Bike giveaway

Image

Byron downs Albert Lea 2-0

Community Events