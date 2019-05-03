Agencies Attend Homeland Security and Emergency Meeting

Over a dozen counties met in Austin Friday morning for the Southeast Minnesota Region 1 Homeland Security Emergency Management meeting. A variety of topics were discussed such as the budget and storm damage. One of the items on the agenda was replenishing resources that were used during April’s winter storm.

Several of blankets were used at emergency shelters that were set up for people who were stranded in Freeborn County. Rich Hall is the Emergency Manager for Freeborn County and also chaired the meeting he says they now have to find a way to replace those blankets.

“We look at replacing those blankets either with our volunteer partners such as the red cross or the salvation army and we’re also looking at buying and purchasing some blankets," said Hall.

Austin resident Samantha Riemann says she feels a peace knowing that community leaders are planning ahead.

“It's better to get stuff now then think that you have time because you never know when a disaster is gonna happen," said Riemann.