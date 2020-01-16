Ag world praises Senate approval of new North American trade deal

KIMT-TV 3 - Reaction from the world of agriculture to the U.S. Senate's 89-10 approval of the USMCA trade deal is mostly very positive.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued the following statement on the Senate’s vote:

“Iowa and the entire nation will reap the benefits of USMCA for years to come. Mexico and Canada are Iowa's top two trading partners and a strong trade relationship is critical for the entire economy. I want to thank President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer, and the entire administration for their work to promote free, fair, and reciprocal trade.”

“I believe USMCA is a strong, balanced, and modern trade agreement that will create opportunities for Iowa families, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses by expanding markets for our world-class exports.”

“USMCA also builds on the positive movement we are seeing with China and Japan as a result of President Trump’s recent agreements. I look forward to working with President Trump to promote and expand markets for Iowa’s world-class products.”

Iowa’s junior U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is pleased with the approval of USMCA:

“It was hard work, and it took way too long, but we did it: the USMCA is on its way to President Trump’s desk and final ratification.”

“All throughout my 99 County Tour last year, and even just last weekend as I kicked off my 6th annual 99 County Tour, I heard time and again from Iowa’s farmers, manufacturers, and business owners about the need for the USMCA. And each time, for more than a year, I would convey that message loud and clear to my colleagues in the House. Finally the Senate was given our chance to take swift action and today passed this agreement with overwhelmingly bipartisan support.”

“The USMCA will have a tremendous impact on Iowa’s economy, given that we trade more goods with Mexico and Canada than we do with our next 27 trading partners combined. I’m excited about the market opportunities and predictability this trade agreement will bring to hardworking Americans across the country. The USMCA is truly a win for everyone, especially my fellow Iowans.”

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement:

“I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to negotiating better trade deals for America’s farmers. This year, we’ve secured new agreements with Japan, China, Canada and Mexico — four of our largest trading partners — which gives producers greater market access for their products and a renewed sense of optimism heading into the 2020 growing season.”

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill is also happy with this long-delayed approval:

“The passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) marks a significant milestone for Iowa agriculture and several other industries. Mexico and Canada are the two largest export markets for U.S. agriculture, and the passage of USMCA will provide more freedom and certainty in the marketplace, fairer trade, and increased opportunities for Iowa farmers.”

“For Iowa farmers, the importance of USMCA is simple: one out of every three acres of crop production is exported, and one out of every four pigs raised are sent to markets outside our borders. That growth must continue if farming in Iowa is to remain sustainable, as farm exports make up a huge portion of farmers’ income and present countless opportunities. Here in Iowa, agriculture accounts for one out of every five jobs, so, clearly, what we grow and raise benefits not just farmers, but many other economic sectors in this state.”

“We appreciate the unwavering support from Senator Joni Ernst and the leadership of Senator Chuck Grassley as Senate Finance Committee Chairman to push USMCA to the finish line and deliver this victory to Iowa farmers and industries and look forward to the swift signage by the President."

Brody Stapel, president of Edge Dairy Farming Cooperative and a dairy farmer in eastern Wisconsin had this to say about the trade deal:

“With USMCA having now reached the finish line, we should celebrate this as a landmark victory not only for dairy farmers and processors but for our country as a whole.”

“For the past 25 years, NAFTA has given us productive and reliable markets for our dairy foods. Improvements under USMCA will take us to the next level.”

“Mexico and Canada account for 40 percent of all U.S. dairy exports — a value of $2 billion each year and tens of thousands of American jobs.”

“USMCA will not only keep us from losing ground in these critically important markets but will also bring opportunities to increase market share. Other agricultural commodities will see significant gains as well.”

“Trade is a key to the stability and long-term success of the dairy community. Farms of all sizes and business models benefit when we have more opportunities for free and fair trading, which allows us to capture markets that are expanding as the population does.”

“We appreciate the commitment of the administration and lawmakers from both parties to getting this historic deal done, and we look forward to President Trump making it official.”

Jim Greif, Iowa Corn Growers Association President and a farmer from Monticello says this will be a “fresh start” for growers:

“The United States is set up perfectly to trade with our neighbors to the north and south of us. The passage of the modernized agreement is a bright spot for corn farmers starting fresh in 2020 as exports are a key market for corn in all forms. Last year was tough for many farmers who faced an excess amount of challenges outside of our control. USMCA demonstrates the commitment for trade agreements for the United States, and ICGA will continue to work for the facilitation of free trade with partners around the world.”