Ag industry concerned over coronavirus outbreak

Iowa's ag secretary says the Governor has made rules easier on truckers, who supply feed, fertilizer and parts to Iowa's farmers.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 9:13 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa's ag secretary Mike Naig is speaking out about the impact of the coronavirus on food producers.

He says farmers are a little worried about the unknowns of the outbreak.  Whether or not they will be able to get feed for their animals or fertilizer for their crops.  The ag industry is also concerned about a shortage of workers, if there are large numbers who become sick.  Secretary Naig says the Governor is working to make sure there are no disruptions to farming operations.

"The Governor took two actions that really are helping and that's, one, to waive hours of service or restrictions for drivers and allowing drivers to carry heavier loads of like supplies you need for first responders, but also food and agriculture supplies," said Naig.

The secretary is also urging people shopping in the grocery stores to only buy what they need.

