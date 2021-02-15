Aftermath of former President Donald Trump's 2nd impeachment trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This President’s Day is marked by the acquittal of former President Donald Trump. He was accused of inciting the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capital.

Senators wrapped up Trump’s impeachment trial over the weekend with a 57 to 43 vote which fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict.

This is the second Senate impeachment trial in which former president Trump has been acquitted.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says it’s important to note while Sen. Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the former president on constitutional grounds he did mention in his speech after the vote he believes Trump could face criminal charges for his involvement in inciting the violent. He noted former presidents are not immune for prosecution.

Rayce says McConnell, “winked several times, figuratively, at the judicial system that now it's time for the judicial system according to Mitch McConnell to put, now citizen Donald Trump, in the courtroom.”

Rayce also says this vote was unusual with seven Republicans joining Democrats to vote “guilty.”

All seven of those Republican senators are facing backlash which Hardy says could have consequences when it comes time to pass bi-partisan legislation.

He added, “The moment those seven voted they were attacked by their states, the GOP at the state level, and they were also attacked by their Republican colleagues in the Senate so I don't know how many are going to want to continue down that road.”

House Democrats did warn during the trial that a vote to convict was necessary to prevent similar attacks from happening again.