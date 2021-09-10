After years of delays, Rochester man is convicted of child sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over three years after his arrest, a Rochester man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

A jury has returned a guilty verdict against Wayne Alan Bothun, 61, on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bothun was arrested in February 2018 and pleaded not guilty.

His trial was rescheduled numerous times over the next several years before it finally began on Tuesday.

Authorities say the sexual abuse involved a child under the age of 13.

Bothun is now set to be sentenced on October 18.