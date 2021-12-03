After years of delay, Rochester man sent to prison for child sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sexually abusing a child is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Wayne Alan Bothun, 61, was arrested in February 2018 and charged with first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Law enforcement said Bothun abused a child under the age of 13.

Bothun pleaded not guilty in May 2018 and his trial was rescheduled and postponed repeatedly until it finally started in September. After a three day trial, the jury found Bothun guilty of both charges.

He was sentenced Friday in Olmsted County District Court to 14 years and four months in prison, with credit for 88 days already served. After his prison term, Bothun will then be on 10 years of conditional release. He has also been fined $1,000.