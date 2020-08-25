After vehicle stopped in north Iowa going 133 mph, Iowa State Patrol has message for drivers

After a recent traffic stop in north Iowa where a person was clocked going 133 miles per hour, law enforcement has a simple message:

"Think about the people you shared the road with."

The Iowa State Patrol said a trooper based out of Mason City has made two traffic stops lately involving vehicles traveling at "egrigious speeds."

The state patrol reported seven fatalities over the weekend and there have been 37 so far in the month of August.

Nearly 200 (196) deaths have occurred on Iowa roadways in 2020.