After two years, Rochester man finally pleads guilty to drug possession

Amir Sabackic Amir Sabackic

Arrested in April 2017 with illegal prescriptions on him.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two years after his arrest, a Rochester man is pleading guilty to drug possession.

Amir Sabackic, 50, was charged in early April 2017 with multiple crimes after law enforcement said it found dozens of illegal prescriptions on him and hundreds more at his home. Investigators said they also found several improperly stored and loaded firearms in Sabackic’s home, all within reach of three children living there.

He entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of 3rd degree drug possession. A sentencing hearing is set for July 1 in Olmsted County District Court.

