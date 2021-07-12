After three arrests, Rochester man enters one guilty plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with 13 crimes in three different cases has entered one guilty plea.

Athai Lee Muon, 22 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to domestic assault for an incident on January 2, 2020, and was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court to one year of supervised probation and either a $300 fine or 30 hours of community work service. Charges of false imprisonment, two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, and misdemeanor domestic assault have been dismissed.

Muon was accused of carrying a woman out of an apartment in the 1900 block of 18th ½ Avenue NW in Rochester and then assaulting her.

Muon is still pleading not guilty to first-, second-, and third-degree drug sales and fifth-degree controlled substance crime for an incident on December 17, 2019. Law enforcement says Muon sold a total of 20.09 grams of cocaine on two occasions in December 2019 and then was arrested in Stewartville with .83 grams of the drug in his possession.

Muon has also entered a not guilty plea to two counts of criminal vehicular operation, fifth-degree controlled substance crimes and fifth-degree drug possession for a December 19, 2019, incident. Rochester police say after Muon crashed his car into another vehicle, officers found cocaine, Xanax pills, and marijuana stuffed in his underwear.

A trial on those two sets of charges is scheduled to begin November 8.