After state charges dropped, Albert Lea man accused of federal child porn crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is now facing federal charges for sexting with a teenage girl.

Travis Kyle Mayer, 30, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child and distributing with electronic communication material relating to sexual conduct with a child.

Albert Lea police say they were contacted in August 2018 by the Albany Police Department in Oregon about a 15-year-old female who said she had sent nude photos of herself to someone named “Tyler Cole” and he was now threatening to send them to “everyone on the internet.” The teen said she had been using two apps on her phone to send and receive sexually explicit photos and videos with “Cole.”

After the teen told Albany police she thought “Cole” lived in Albert Lea, court documents state that “Cole” was determined to be an alias for Travis Mayer, a registered sex offender living in Albert Lea. Police say Mayer’s phone number also matched the number provided by the female teen.

Mayer pleaded not guilty in October 2018 but state charges against him were dismissed on Friday to allow for his federal prosecution for distribution of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The Freeborn County Attorney’s Office says it dropped the charges against Mayer because he will face far more substantial penalties in federal court.