After soggy start to Spring, river levels are going down

Area rivers falling well below flood stage, a trend expected to continue

Posted: May 31, 2019 12:29 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Area creeks and rivers have taken on a lot of water after all the rain endured as of late. There is good news though: river levels on the Winnbego, Zumbro and Cedar Rivers are falling.

While levels have increased over the last few days, the monitoring station on the Cedar River in Charles City hit a high of about 10.6 feet. The most recent level update (as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday) shows the river at 8.15 ft., well below flood stage, and is expected to fall even further. The Winnebago River in Mason City is at 6.84 ft., and the South Fork of the Zumbro in Rochester is at 6 ft.

Mary Wandro lives along the north bank of the river. Even with the soggy start to the season, she hasn't been overly concerned about river levels this year, particularly due to a strip of land close to the river that can retain extra water.

"When that disappears, that grass barrier, I think of that as just before it starts impeding the yard. We have a system where we know when it's getting bad."

Upstream in Lansing, Minnesota, the Cedar River is sitting at about 13.96 ft. The river is expected to continue to decline throughout next week.

