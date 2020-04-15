CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Four teenagers linked to a large fight that ended in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids park have been charged with violating Iowa’s social distancing rules.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that three adult teens and one juvenile were cited for violating the state’s temporary ban on social gatherings larger than 10.
Gov. Kim Reynolds imposed the ban March 17 to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
They’re charged with a simple misdemeanor for failing to follow a public health order.
Such crimes usually involve a fine of up to $625.
Related Content
- After shooting, 4 cited for violating Iowa ban on gatherings
- Iowa police to enforce governor's ban on gathering directive
- 38 cited for violations in Hillary Clinton email probe
- 95 Iowa counties in violation of Iowa Code
- University of Iowa suspends 9 fraternities, citing alcohol
- Long-serving Iowa GOP legislator leaves party citing Trump
- Citing errors, Iowa removes list of felon voters amid review
- Some states move to ban mass gatherings due to COVID-19
- Iowa lawmaker gets probation for drunken driving, gun violation
- Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution
Scroll for more content...