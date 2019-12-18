Clear

After seeing need, SE Minnesota woman opens warming shelter in Kasson

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:15 AM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

KASSON, Minn. - In the brutal cold of winter warming shelters are critical to helping those without a home prevent frostbite or possibly even death. However, unlike Rochester, many rural communities don’t have access to that resource.

When Becky Schultz opened her thrift store in Dodge County, she not only saw the need for affordable items but noticed another serious issue as well.

Schultz explained, "After being open a few months we had the cold snap last year. I couldn't find anywhere for people to go to keep warm."
So, Schultz opened her store "Becky's Community Closet" as a warming shelter in Kasson.

“These are our fellow community members we need to support each other through cold, through warm, through anything,” added Schultz.

Not only is everything in the store under $5 but people can pick up a free hat or pair of gloves if they're cold.

Last year Schultz says she helped more than 20 people and hopes to continue being a warm, safe haven from the cold.

“Just seeing those people thriving and doing better whether I'm helping them with a place to stay or helping them with clothes, it's great,” said Schultz.

The thrift store is available as a warming center 24/7. Schultz says you can give her a call even when the community closet is closed.

You can contact her at (507) 884-8726.

