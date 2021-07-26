After responding to report of a phantom crash, deputies find wanted man in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began when deputies responded to what turned out to be a phantom accident ended with the arrest of a wanted man following a pursuit.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it responded Friday night to 5295 Highway 52 SE. in Marion Township after a report of an accident.

While no accident was found, deputies saw a black SUV in the parking lot and a white male, later identified as Mark Smith, 43, of Stewartville.

Smith fled on foot and ran into a culvert before he was surrounded by law enforcement. He was wanted on a felony terroristic threats warrant out of Wabasha County.

Around 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine were located, and Smith is now facing additional charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing on foot.